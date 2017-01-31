BEIRUT (AP) — The World Food Program says it has resumed food airdrops to the besieged Syrian city of Deir al-Zour.
The U.N. agency said Tuesday it was using a new drop zone after Islamic State group militants took control of the primary zone two weeks ago.
The extremist group laid siege Deir al-Zour in 2015, trapping Syrian government forces, loyal militias and tens of thousands of civilians.
The siege monitoring group Siege Watch estimates 80,000 people are trapped inside.
Islamic State militants renewed their assault on the city earlier this month, cutting off the airport from the city.
