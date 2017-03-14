BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. commission on the Syrian war says it believes government forces deliberately bombed a school complex in the country’s northern countryside, killing 21 children, last October.

The U.N.’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said the Syrian military is the only country known to operate the jets identified in the attack.

The commission said Tuesday the attack on the Haas village school complex in the rebel-held province of Idlib constituted a war crime. The attack was widely reported at the time.

The report also concluded that government forces deliberately targeted the capital’s water supply infrastructure last December, threatening water supplies to 5.5 million people. It said the attack was unjustified, and constituted a war crime. It did not find any evidence that rebels had poisoned the water supply.