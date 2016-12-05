THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — United Nations prosecutors are delivering their closing statement in the long-running trial of the former Bosnian Serb military chief, Gen. Ratko Mladic, who is charged with orchestrating atrocities by Serb forces throughout Bosnia’s 1992-95 war that left 100,000 dead.

Monday’s hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia is the beginning of the end of a trial that started more than four years ago. After more than a week of closing statements from prosecutors and defense lawyers, the three-judge panel will retire to consider verdicts that are expected in 2017.

Mladic’s trial is the last case still underway at the tribunal, which indicted 161 suspects. Among them were 74-year-old Mladic’s political master, Radovan Karadzic, who was sentenced to 40 years in March for genocide and other crimes.