UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is paying tribute to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej with a ceremony in the General Assembly Hall.

Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Friday lauded the late monarch as a visionary and humanitarian who stabilized Thailand during times of political turmoil and tensions.

Ban also praised Bhumibol’s commitment to sustainable development and noted that he was awarded the first United Nations Human Development Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Ban says the United Nations “recognizes and pays tribute to the remarkable life that His Majesty King Bhumibol led and joins all those who loved the revered king in offering heart-felt condolences.”

Bhumibol, who died on Oct. 13, ruled Thailand for 70 years.