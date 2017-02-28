UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A United Nations report says North Korea is flouting U.N. sanctions by trading in prohibited weapons and other goods and using evasion techniques “that are increasing in scale, scope and sophistication.”

The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Pyongyang tells the Security Council that despite strengthened financial sanctions adopted in 2016 the country is still accessing formal banking channels “by using greater ingenuity.”

It says North Korea is also exporting banned minerals to earn needed revenue despite new U.N. bans adopted last year.

The panel criticizes the international community for failing to match its support for tougher sanctions against North Korea in two resolutions adopted last year with the “political will” and resources to ensure their implementation.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report Tuesday.