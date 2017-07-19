UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Congo says available evidence in the murder of their two colleagues leaves open the possibility that members of the government’s security services, a militia operating in the area, or other armed groups were responsible.

U.N. experts Michael Sharp of the United States and Zaida Catalan of Sweden went missing in March in Congo’s violence-torn central Kasai region. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave. The government blamed members of the Kamwina Nsapu militia.

The panel said in a report to the Security Council seen by The Associated Press Wednesday that its members conducted a preliminary analysis of phone records and a video of the murder as well as interviews but aren’t able yet to say who was responsible for the murders.