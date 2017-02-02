ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The head of the United Nations Population Fund says a recent executive order by President Donald Trump will not affect the agency’s family planning services, but he insists that family planning is a human right.
Babatunde Osotimehin told The Associated Press that “anything that reduces funding for family planning services would affect women around the world.”
Trump has expanded the ban on U.S. funding to international family planning groups that perform abortions or provide abortion information. Now all organizations receiving U.S. global health assistance are affected.
Osotimehin said the expansion hits family planning services the hardest, since counseling often includes information about abortion.
International aid organizations have responded with alarm to Trump’s order, saying it will affect many millions of women in low- and middle-income countries, notably Africa.
