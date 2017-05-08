PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A United Nations official visiting North Korea called Monday for more attention to disabled people in the socialist state.
The U.N. special rapporteur on the rights of people with disabilities, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, talked to a small group of foreign and North Korean media at a news conference on the last full day of her eight-day trip to Pyongyang.
She urged the U.N. and other international organizations to “make all of their projects inclusive of persons with disabilities and to mainstream disabilities in all of their humanitarian strategies and programs in the country.”
She is the first official designated by the U.N.’s Human Rights Council to be allowed to enter North Korea. The U.N.’s special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea has not visited, nor did any of his predecessors.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
- Pro-EU Macron wins France's presidency, Le Pen hopes dashed VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Seattle police officer arrested on drug-trafficking charges
In recent years, North Korean authorities have tried to promote work to take care of people with disabilities, as international criticism of human rights in North Korea has grown.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.