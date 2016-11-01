UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An independent investigation of attacks in South Sudan in July on a U.N. compound housing 27,000 displaced people is sharply critical of the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s leadership and the response by troops from China, Ethiopia, Nepal and India.

The investigators’ report, released Tuesday, also criticizes the U.N. mission and its peacekeepers for failing to respond to an attack on the Terrain Camp, a private compound not far away where U.N. staff, aid workers and local staff were robbed, beaten, raped and killed by armed soldiers.

The report said “a lack of leadership on the part of key senior mission personnel culminated in a chaotic and ineffective response to the violence” at the U.N. compound, known as UN House.

It said peacekeepers didn’t operate under unified command and were “risk-averse.”