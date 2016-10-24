UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is getting a museum — on the Internet, in a headquarters to be built in Copenhagen, and in other locations around the world yet to be announced.
The establishment of the “Museum for the United Nations – UN Live” was announced on Monday, the 71st birthday of the world body.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the announcement saying the museum will make the U.N.’s work accessible to a broader global public and build support for the new U.N. goals for 2030 “and our efforts to build a better shared future for all.”
The museum will be operated by an independent, non-profit organization incorporated under Danish law, with support from the United Nations. Its first public events are planned for 2017.
