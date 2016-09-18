UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The issue of what to do about the world’s 65.3 million displaced people takes center stage at the United Nations General Assembly when leaders from around the globe converge on New York for the first-ever summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants.

With more people forced to flee their homes than at any time since World War II, leaders and diplomats are expected to approve a document on Monday aimed at unifying the 193 U.N. member states behind a more coordinated approach that protects the human rights of refugees and migrants.