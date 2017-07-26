UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says a helicopter from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali that was monitoring “confrontations” on the ground has crashed.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Wednesday that the condition of the two crewmen on board was not yet known.

He said the crash took place in the morning south of Tabankort in Mali’s northern Gao region, and the U.N. mission immediately dispatched a security and medical team to the site.

Haq said officials are still working to verify details including possible casualties and what may have caused the incident.

He said that due to the confrontations on the ground, the crash site must be secured before personnel can access the scene.