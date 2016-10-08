UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says initial reports from health officials in Yemen’s capital indicate that over 140 people were killed and more than 525 wounded in an airstrike on a funeral hall.

Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, said in a statement late Saturday that the humanitarian community in the country is “shocked and outraged” at the airstrikes which hit the hall packed with mourners in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

He condemned the “horrific attack.”

Nasser al-Argaly, the Health Ministry’s undersecretary, told a news conference earlier that the Saudi-led coalition was responsible for the airstrike, which turned the site into a “lake of blood.”