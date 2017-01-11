UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. mission in Colombia says it was impossible to meet the first benchmark in the cease-fire process following the historic peace deal between the government and FARC rebels — and the second deadline won’t be met either.
Jean Arnault told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that the Jan. 1 deadline for rebels to concentrate in over 20 demobilization areas wasn’t met because of logistical snags and other reasons.
He said it also “will not be possible to meet the Jan. 30 deadline for the destruction of unstable ammunition spread in caches throughout the country.”
Despite this setback, Arnault said the government and rebels have expressed their determination “to do everything possible to meet the original goal of the comprehensive laydown of weapons by early June.”
