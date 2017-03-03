UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Experts monitoring freedom of expression at the United Nations and key regional organizations are expressing concern at the growing prevalence of “fake news” and propaganda — and alarm at public authorities denigrating the media as “lying” or “the opposition.”

In a joint declaration published Friday, the experts highlighted the obligation of governments to foster freedom of expression and said that restrictions can only be imposed in accordance with international law.

David Kaye, the U.N. special investigator on freedom expression, said “‘fake news’ has emerged as a global topic of concern and there is a risk that efforts to counter it could lead to censorship, the suppression of critical thinking and other approaches contrary to human rights law.”