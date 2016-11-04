UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say fighters loyal to al-Qaida have taken on a more active supporting role for the Taliban during the current offensive in Afghanistan while the position of the Islamic State extremist group in the country “has distinctly weakened.”
In a report to the Security Council circulated Friday, the experts said the Afghan government and several other countries estimate that there are about 45,000 opposition fighters in Afghanistan and between 20 and 25 percent are foreigners.
It said these “bad actors … mutually reinforced each other and presented a significant and rising terrorist challenge.”
The experts said several governments highlighted that relations between the Taliban and al-Qaida strengthened during the time Akhtar Mansour led the Taliban and the improved relations have continued under his successor, Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Political mailer from conservative group tells if you and your neighbors have voted
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.