NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations envoy to Cyprus says he’s working to get the rival leaders of the ethnically divided island nation to agree by the end of the week on holding a final summit that’ll aim to conclude an overall reunification deal.

Espen Barth Eide said Wednesday following separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci there are “real differences” that still need to be worked out before that happens.

He didn’t elaborate on what those differences are.

Peace talks are at a standstill as both sides try to set the terms for a summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Anastasiades wants the summit to deal first with the toughest issues including post-reunification security arrangements. Akinci wants all matters to be discussed together.