UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A Security Council diplomat says the 15 members of the U.N.’s most powerful body will visit Washington later this month and meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

During the April 24 visit the council will also meet congressional leaders, the diplomat said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trip hasn’t been officially announced.

Council members have also asked for a briefing by White House envoy Jason Greenblatt, who is charged with trying to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that collapsed over two years ago, the diplomat said.

Two issues certain to be on the agenda during the meetings, in addition to global hotspots including Syria and North Korea, are reports that Trump wants major cuts to the U.N. budget and reforms at the United Nations.