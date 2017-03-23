UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch and engine test as “grave” violations of U.N. sanctions that contribute to development of its nuclear weapons delivery systems.
The council said in a statement Thursday that the launch and test “increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race.”
Wednesday’s missile launch ended in failure but the North hailed Saturday’s test of a new rocket engine.
Council member also expressed “serious concern” at North Korea’s “increasingly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council” by launching ballistic missiles and conducting nuclear tests.
They demanded a halt to further launches and tests and urged all countries “to redouble their efforts” to fully implement sanctions against North Korea.
