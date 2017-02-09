LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says that China has taken steps to end its once-widespread practice of harvesting organs from executed prisoners but that it’s impossible to know what is happening across the entire country.
At a Vatican conference on organ trafficking this week, a former top Chinese official claimed the country had stopped its unethical program, but critics were unconvinced.
In an interview Thursday, WHO’s Jose Ramon Nunez Pena said he has personally visited about 20 hospitals in China last year and believes the country has reformed. But he acknowledged that in a country as large as China “there may still be hidden things going on.”
Nunez Pena said WHO officials were now focusing on other countries like Egypt and Sri Lanka as worrisome centers of organ harvesting.
