NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to seize the opportunity for a reunification deal that he says is within their reach.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says the two leaders are at a “critical juncture” in talks now taking place in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland, and that they must make the most of the moment. Ban on Monday offered his full support to Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and called on Greece, Britain and Turkey to give their backing.
Anastasiades and Akinci will concentrate over five days of talks on how much territory each side will administer under an envisioned federation.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aiming at union with Greece.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
- Washington declaws California Bears in 66-27 victory WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.