NEW YORK (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is making an impassioned appeal for the world to tackle climate change and implement an international accord aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The U.N. chief’s message appeared especially aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump who says he will decide this week whether the United States will withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Gutteres never mentioned the U.S. leader by name in his speech at New York University on Tuesday but he said in response to a question afterward that the United Nations believes “it would be important for the U.S. not to leave the Paris agreement.”

But even if it does, he added, “it’s very important for U.S. society as a whole — the cities, the states, the companies, the businesses — to remain engaged.”