UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is addressing mounting speculation that he will run for president of South Korea, saying he will decide how to best help his country when he returns home in early January after 10 years as U.N. chief.

Ban told his final U.N. press conference on Friday that he plans to meet “as many people as possible” when he is back in South Korea, including political leaders, members of civil society and his friends.

“I will really, really consider seriously how best and what I should and I could do for my country,” he said.

Ban said South Korea is “in turmoil” following the explosive corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, whose powers were suspended last week after lawmakers voted to impeach her.