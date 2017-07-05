UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. spokesman says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is returning to Switzerland for talks on reunifying Cyprus but cautions that “it would be dangerous” to make any predictions about a possible breakthrough.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday that Guterres feels his presence at the meeting Thursday would be “opportune.” He added that the secretary-general has received “a number of calls” for his return from parties to the talks.

Guterres’ decision follows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s announcement Tuesday that Ankara will not sign any agreement requiring withdrawal of its 35,000 troops — which Greek Cypriots insist on.

The Mediterranean island was divided into a Turkish-speaking north and a Greek-speaking south in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at unifying Cyprus with Greece.