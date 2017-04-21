UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time since he took the reins of the United Nations on Jan. 1.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said they met for 15-20 minutes Friday morning along with U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster at the White House and had “a good discussion” on U.S.-U.N. cooperation.
“The secretary-general and the president agreed to meet again in the near future,” he said, calling it “an important relationship.”
The U.S. is the largest financial contributor to the U.N. and Trump has talked of cutting America’s contribution but hasn’t taken any action yet.
Dujarric said he was pleased that U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is taking the Security Council to Washington on Monday where members will also meet the president.
