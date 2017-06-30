NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined high-level talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus amid hopes he can help nudge rival sides toward a breakthrough.
Two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have made no real progress on the core issue of the island’s future security that could unlock an overall peace accord.
Guterres will on Thursday sound out Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and top diplomats from Cyprus’ “guarantors” — Greece, Turkey and Britain — on ways to bridge gaps preventing progress.
Turkey is rebuffing Greek Cypriot calls to remove all troops from breakaway northern Cyprus after reunification. It insists that any peace accord should grant Turkish citizens the right to relocate and transfer money, services and goods to the island.
