UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is encouraging both sides in the Colombian peace process to stay the course despite a referendum rejecting the peace treaty last week.
Ban spoke Monday by telephone with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and congratulated him on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In a separate call, he spoke to Commander Timoleon Jimenez, leader of the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, commending him for his flexibility.
“The Secretary-General welcomed the parties’ continued commitment to maintain the cease-fire, the commitment to the adoption of a protocol to prevent any incidents,” Ban’s office said in a statement.
It added: “These measures will certainly help create a favorable environment for the political discussions that we hope will lead to a successful conclusion of the peace process.”
Most Read Stories
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- 90 minutes of fire: Trump, Clinton trade charges, insults VIEW
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison angers local conservatives with response to Trump tape
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.