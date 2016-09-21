LONDON (AP) — A replica of an anti-war protest camp that stood outside Britain’s Parliament for a decade has been acquired by the country’s most visited group of art museums, the Tate.

Artist Mark Wallinger’s “State Britain” recreates the tent, placards and posters of Brian Haw, who set up camp outside Parliament in 2001 and remained until his death from cancer in 2011.

Haw used the camp to protest British involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Officials repeatedly tried to remove him.

Wallinger’s prize-winning work is among the new acquisitions announced Wednesday by Tate, which operates London’s Tate Britain and Tate Modern.

Another addition includes “Portrait of an Unknown Lady” by 17th-century painter Joan Carlile — the earliest work by a female artist in the Tate collection.