PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A plane from Ukraine has joined firefighting efforts in Montenegro after the country asked for international help to battle wildfires raging along the Adriatic coast.
Authorities say help also will arrive from Switzerland and Bulgaria. Emergency official Zoran Barbic says “the situation is much better now.”
Wildfires reaching close to fishing villages and tourist resorts at Lustica peninsula have forced at least 100 people to evacuate the area. Montenegro sought NATO and EU help to fight the blaze.
In neighboring Croatia, authorities fear new fires could erupt with a heat wave that is expected to hit the region in the coming days. They say thousands of acres of pine forests and low shrubbery have been destroyed in the massive fire this week that also threatened the key port of Split.
