MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A noted Ukrainian poet and novelist says he was seized by security agents in the middle of the night while visiting the capital of Belarus and ordered to leave the country.
In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said Saturday that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m.
“Nothing was explained … I had to spend the night in a cell,” he wrote. He said he was later informed by the country’s security agency, the KGB, that he was not allowed to be in Belarus because Russia in 2015 banned him for alleged participation in terrorist activities.
Belarus and Russia share a visa regime.
Most Read Stories
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
- Triple delight in the sky: Full 'snow moon,' eclipse and comet on Friday
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Washington '2 for 2' against Trump ban: State politicians react
Zhadan’s work, which critics have compared to that of William Burroughs and Beat writers, criticizes post-Soviet society.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.