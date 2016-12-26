JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says its ambassador to Ukraine has been summoned by the foreign ministry in Kiev following Israel’s decision to cancel a planned visit by the Ukrainian prime minister.
Israel over the weekend called off the upcoming visit by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman after Ukraine voted in favor of a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction in occupied lands.
It was one of a number of steps Israel has taken in response to the measure, which passed 14-0 with an American abstention. On Sunday, Israel summoned ambassadors from council members, including the U.S., to protest.
In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Eli Belotsercovsky, the ambassador to Ukraine, was summoned Monday in Kiev “following Israel’s decision regarding the visit of Ukraine’s prime minister.”
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- British singer George Michael dies at age 53 VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.