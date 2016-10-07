LONDON (AP) — U.K. Independence Party legislator Steven Woolfe has been moved to a hospital’s neurological unit after being injured in an altercation with a colleague, a fellow European lawmaker said Friday.

Nathan Gill said doctors want to keep Woolfe in the hospital for another 48 hours as a precaution.

Woolfe — the front-runner to be UKIP’s next leader — suffered seizures and lost consciousness after clashing with another lawmaker Thursday during a party meeting at the legislative building in Strasbourg, France.

Gill, who visited Woolfe on Friday morning, said “it was at one stage touch and go” but Woolfe was now recovering.

“He is sick of croissants and he is looking forward to a good full English breakfast,” Gill said.

Woolfe says UKIP colleague Mike Hookem punched him, although Hookem denies striking a blow.

Other UKIP members in Strasbourg have said there was a scuffle, and Woolfe hit his head. He collapsed a little while later inside the parliament building.

The right-wing party is investigating the incident.

A small anti-EU party, UKIP was instrumental in getting Britain to hold a referendum on EU membership, which ended in a June 23 vote to leave the 28-nation bloc.

The result was a political triumph for UKIP, but since gaining its long-sought goal the party has been torn by infighting.

Woolfe, 49, annoyed some party colleagues when he said recently that he had considered joining Britain’s Conservative Party. He decided to stay with UKIP, and had announced his intention to run in an upcoming leadership contest. Bookies had made him the favorite to replace longtime leader Nigel Farage.

Gill said Woolfe had “reached out the hand of friendship to Mr. Hookem” and did not want to get police involved in the incident.