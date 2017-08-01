LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister is traveling to California to press Internet firms including Facebook, Twitter and Google to stem the flow of extremist content online.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd wants the companies to do more to remove hate speech and terrorist propaganda.
Officials say she will tell the first meeting of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism in San Francisco on Tuesday that governments and industry must work together to start “turning the tide.”
Rudd will also raise the issue of encryption in meetings with tech firms. The British government has been criticized for seeking to let its spies circumvent the end-to-end encryption used by WhatsApp and other messaging services.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Kelly shows his clout: Scaramucci out as WH chief moves in VIEW
- Small plane makes emergency landing offshore near West Seattle; no one hurt
- Malik McDowell on his way to Seattle, could report to Seahawks Tuesday
Internet companies say that could weaken the security of online shopping, banking and many other activities that rely on encryption.