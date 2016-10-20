BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold her first talks with European Union leaders and will tell them that the U.K.’s decision to leave the bloc is irreversible.
May will make a short address to the 27 other EU leaders over dinner Thursday night, affirming that she will trigger the two-year exit process before the end of March.
European Council President Donald Tusk, chairing the two-day EU summit in Brussels, won’t invite debate over the move.
It’s the first time a member state has ever signaled it will leave the bloc.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
The summit starts with talks on migration. The leaders will also discuss thorny relations with Russia. Friday’s talks will focus on trade, notably the roadblock on agreeing an EU-Canada trade pact.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.