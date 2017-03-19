LONDON (AP) — British police in inflatable powerboats have boarded a River Thames cruise boat as part of an exercise simulating the hijacking of a tourist vessel in London.
The Metropolitan Police force says Sunday’s training exercise is designed to test the emergency services’ response to “a marauding terrorist attack.”
It’s the first such exercise to focus on the winding tidal river that carries large amounts of commuters, tourists and freight through the heart of London.
Last year a report commissioned by Mayor Sadiq Khan recommended strengthening security measures along the Thames.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
Britain’s official threat level from terrorism stands at “severe,” meaning an attack is highly likely.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.