LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested a woman after a car collided with pedestrians outside a Newcastle sports center, injuring six people. Police say the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
Northumbria Police say officers are trying to determine what happened outside Westgate Sports Center in the northern English city of Newcastle on Sunday morning. The ambulance service said three children and three adults were being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The police force said emergency services were at the scene and a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and is in police custody.
British media reported that an event was held at the sports center to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Seattle police release statements from officers who killed Charleena Lyles
- Wet, snowy winter creates life-threatening hazards for Pacific Crest Trail hikers
- Mariners, nearly at full strength, show they can play, and beat, the best
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.