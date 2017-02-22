LONDON (AP) — British news media are reporting that a suicide bomber who attacked a military base in Iraq this week was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee freed in 2004 after Britain lobbied for his release.
The SITE intelligence group says the Islamic State group identified the bomber as Abu Zakariya al-Britani. The BBC says the 50-year-old was formerly known as Ronald Fiddler.
The Daily Mail reported Monday that al-Britani was one of 16 men paid a total of 10 million pounds (now worth $12.4 million) in compensation in 2010 when the British government settled a lawsuit alleging its intelligence agencies were complicit in the torture of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.
