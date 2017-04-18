LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to make an unexpected statement in Downing Street, triggering speculation that she plans to call an early election.
May’s office says she will speak at 11:15 a.m. (1015 GMT) Tuesday, after the weekly meeting of her Cabinet.
Such statements are generally reserved for major news, such as resignations and election calls.
May, who took office in July after predecessor David Cameron stepped down, could be tempted to go to the polls to secure her own mandate as she negotiates Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.
But she has previously said she will stay in office until the next scheduled national election, in 2020.
Under Britain’s Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, the prime minister can call an election if two-thirds of lawmakers vote for it.
