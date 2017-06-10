The Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 members of Parliament suddenly found themselves holding seats crucial to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to cling to power.

The surprise result of Britain’s snap election that backfired on Prime Minister Theresa May and weakened her Conservative Party may have stunned no one more than the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland, which now holds the unlikely role of kingmaker.

After the disastrous snap election Thursday, May turned to the DUP to shore up her leadership position and her party, even as word came Saturday that two of her top aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, had quit or had been fired.

Before the polls opened Thursday morning, the DUP — socially conservative, fundamentalist Protestant and fiercely loyal to dreams of Britain’s lost empire — was merely the largest party in a small, inward-looking and mainly neglected backwater of the United Kingdom.

By Friday morning, the DUP’s 10 members of Parliament — three more than in the last election — found themselves holding the winning ticket. Their prized seats were now crucial to May’s attempt to cling to power and gave her depleted Conservative Party the one-seat majority needed to form a minority government.

Now the DUP, led by Arlene Foster, 46, is in the co-pilot’s seat for May’s negotiations to take Britain out of the European Union (EU), a process known as Brexit. As the world strives to make sense of the election and its implications for Europe and beyond, the tiny DUP has become an improbable factor in global geopolitics. All over Europe, dusty books on Irish history are coming off the shelves.

Robin Wilson, a commentator on Northern Ireland and European affairs, has a stark vision of the DUP as bigoted, xenophobic, homophobic, isolationist and corrupt.

“Their idea of what Britain is today is so completely out of kilter with modern multicultural Britain and the secular character that it has today,” he said. “They believe that most of the modern world is morally decrepit and degenerate, whether it’s abortion or gay marriage or even just trying to form any kind of relationship with Catholics; they find these things very difficult.”

The Democratic Unionist Party was founded in 1971 as a radical, hard-line Protestant political faction in “the Troubles,” a 30-year sectarian conflict fought from 1968 mainly between Roman Catholic militants, who wanted an all-Ireland republic, and Protestant loyalists determined to keep Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, along with Scotland, England and Wales.

At least 3,532 people, most of them civilians, died in paramilitary killings and terrorist bombings, with the violence at times spilling into England and the Republic of Ireland.

The party’s founder was Ian Paisley, a self-made evangelical preacher whose virulently sectarian speeches, and sometimes violent demonstrations, helped stoke interfaith tensions in the early years of the Troubles.

Yet, for all Paisley’s anti-Catholic rhetoric (which moderated later in life), the religious conflict that truly defines the birth, growth and eventual triumph of his movement is not the struggle between Protestant and Catholic, but the bitter local rift between rival Protestant traditions.

The patrician Ulster Unionist Party, which ruled Northern Ireland after its creation in 1922, was dominated by wealthier, gentrified members of the Church of Ireland, the local Anglican Communion. But Paisley’s supporters came from dissenter stock: Presbyterians, Methodists and evangelical Protestants whose British ancestors colonized Catholic Ireland during the 17th-century wars of religion.

Uncompromisingly hostile to “papism” and liberalism, resentful of the Church of Ireland’s ruling class, which had discriminated against their dissenter ancestors, yet fervently loyal to the military myths of the fading British empire, these rank-and-file Protestants became increasingly out of sympathy with the more moderate Ulster Unionists and with the British government, which sought compromise among all factions.

In 1971, Paisley, who had broken with the mainstream Presbyterians to found his own fundamentalist and evangelical Free Presbyterian Church, stepped in to fill the void with his DUP. (He died in 2014.)

Years later, the DUP proved to be the main beneficiary of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which ended the Troubles. This deal stipulated that the largest Protestant and Catholic parties should jointly share power in Northern Ireland. But it soon became apparent that this would push voters from both sides to the political extremes, for fear of losing local influence to religious rivals.

The process reached its completion last week, when the Democratic Unionists took the last Westminster seats held by the rival Ulster Unionists. (Sinn Fein, the political wing of the disbanded Irish Republican Army, finished off the moderate nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party.)

“Disaster” — or not?

For some, this was a poor outcome to a quarter-century of building peace in Northern Ireland.

“I think it’s a disaster for Ireland in that we are now back in the old sectarian swamp in the north, with one party effectively representing Protestants and another representing Catholics, and nothing moderate or nonsectarian in between,” said Andy Pollak, former director of the Center for Cross Border Studies.

Others take a more sanguine view of the party. Paul Bew, emeritus professor of history at Queens University Belfast, said many senior DUP members and party cadres, including their leader, are Church of Ireland members who once belonged to the Ulster Unionists. If you are Protestant and you want to work in politics in Northern Ireland, he says, the DUP is now the pragmatic choice of party.

“They are not Attila the Hun,” he said. “They’ve been doing deals with Sinn Fein for 10 years now. Some people who are not paying attention think they are as they were 30 years ago. I’m not saying they are now liberals, but they’ve come a long way since then.

“They still have a religious base in various parts of the countryside, and they don’t want to alarm it, but a lot of the people who are in the party are pragmatic, urban people.”

The DUP has since 2015 vetoed attempts to bring same-sex marriage legislation into effect in Northern Ireland, after a successful referendum in the Republic of Ireland to legalize gay marriage there in 2015.

A similar law was passed in Westminster in 2013, but the DUP blocked it in Northern Ireland. The party has also blocked attempts to extend Westminster’s 1967 Abortion Act — which legalized abortion in the rest of Britain — to Northern Ireland.

Although the DUP supported Brexit in last year’s referendum, few Irish observers, north or south, think the DUP really wants a “hard” Brexit, a total separation from European markets and customs unions.

This would almost certainly require the reintroduction of border controls between northern and southern Ireland, damaging the local economies and perhaps rekindling nationalist violence.

Beyond that, the price the DUP will demand for supporting a new British government remains a matter of pure conjecture.

“They don’t really need anything,” Bew said. “A bit more investment, maybe.”

He added, “Northern Ireland gets 10 billion pounds a year from the U.K. exchequer, and that needs to continue. Everything else is peanuts.”