LONDON (AP) — Police say that the annual Oxford-Cambridge boat race is likely to proceed as planned despite the discovery of an exploded World War II era bomb near the start on the River Thames.
The bomb was discovered by a member of the public near Putney Bridge, just meters (yards) from the starting line of the famous race that pits rowers from Cambridge University against those of Oxford University.
Police say the ordinance was found submerged on the Chelsea shoreline Saturday. The marine policing unit is investigating.
Thousands are expected to watch the famous race, which begins at 5:35 p.m. (1635 GMT).
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
London was heavily bombed in the war, particularly during the Blitz years in 1940 and 1941 that concentrated on civilian and industrial targets. Unexploded devices are still occasionally uncovered.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.