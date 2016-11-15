LONDON (AP) — Britain has approved the extradition of an alleged computer hacker who is accused of snatching data from the U.S. Defense Department, the U.S. Army and the FBI.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has authorized the extradition of 31-year-old Lauri Love, who faces 99 years in prison if found guilty on cyber-hacking charges for allegedly compromising networks between October 2012 and October 2013 and stealing data. He has 14 days to appeal the decision.

Love, who has Asperger’s syndrome, told the Daily Mail in an interview published Tuesday that the decision was a “kick in the gut.” He says he doesn’t “think much of my future life prospects.”

Love’s father, the Rev Alexander Love, says “all we are asking for is British justice for a British citizen.”