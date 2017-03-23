JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations refugee chief says Uganda is at a “breaking point” as almost 3,000 South Sudanese refugees pour into the country every day.

The U.N. has called this the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis.

A joint statement Thursday by Filippo Grandi and Uganda’s government says more than 570,000 refugees have arrived from South Sudan since July — and the number could pass one million by the middle of this year.

Uganda is hosting a total of 800,000 South Sudanese refugees who have arrived since the country’s civil war began in late 2013.

Uganda’s Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda says the unprecedented recent surge in refugee arrivals has placed “enormous strain” on public services and infrastructure.

The joint statement seeks international help and says more than $250 million is needed this year.