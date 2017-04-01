FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is showing solidarity with Italy’s art-rich, quake-stricken Marche region by hosting an exhibit of treasures saved from a series of earthquakes last year.
Uffizi Gallery director Eike Schmidt told the Associated Press during a walk-through Friday that the 29 selected works were from churches, museums and other buildings either damaged or destroyed in powerful quakes last August and October.
They are among some 6,300 pieces of art that the Culture Ministry says have been saved from the quake zone.
Schmidt said the exhibit, which runs through July, aims to help educate the public “about the treasures in the Marche, because often the Marche is known for its food and landscape, but not for its artistic treasures.”
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
- AG sues Tim Eyman for $2M, says he profited from campaigns
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.