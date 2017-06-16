RAYMOND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes was injured in a collision between a pickup truck and train.
Police say the pickup was traveling on a road in central Illinois Friday when the driver crossed railroad tracks marked with a warning. The vehicle was struck on the passenger side.
The 43-year-old Hughes of Hillsboro, Illinois was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
In a statement, the hospital reported a trauma team stabilized Hughes and passed on a request from the Hughes family asking for privacy.
Hughes was a celebrated mixed-martial-arts fighter before retiring in 2011 and is a member of the UFC’s Hall of Fame.
UFC spokesman David Lockett said the group will respect Hughes’ family’s privacy and “keep Matt and his family in our prayers.”