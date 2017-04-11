HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Siberian husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut has helped two alumni make a love connection.
Jonathan the Husky served as wingman Monday when Daniel Bronko surprised his girlfriend, Holly Korona, on a trip back to campus with a wedding proposal. The two had met in 2013 while students at UConn.
Bronko had reached out to Jonathan’s handlers in advance. He brought Korona to a favorite spot by the lake on campus, then dropped to one knee when the dog showed up with the engagement ring attached to his collar.
She said yes and received a kiss from Bronko and lick on the face from Jonathan.
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Marshawn Lynch return saga taking some predictably strange turns
- Taller buildings coming: Seattle council approves upzone in downtown, South Lake Union
The couple live in Enfield and are both elementary school teachers in Ellington. They plan to wed next summer.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.