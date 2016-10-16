STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A 19-year-old student at the University of Connecticut has been run over and killed by a vehicle for the campus fire department.

A Connecticut State Police report says it happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday after student Jeffny Pally was sitting against the bay door of the campus public safety complex in Storrs.

The report says Pally, of West Hartford, was sitting on the ground with her back against the bay door when the fire department got an emergency call and opened the door.

The report says she then fell back on the ground and the fire department vehicle ran over her.

In a statement, UConn President Susan Herbst called it “a heartbreaking and tragic loss” and extended sympathy to Pally’s family and friends.

The university referred all questions to state police.