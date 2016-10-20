STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut says a false fire alarm resulted in the death of a 19-year-old student who was run over and killed by a vehicle for the campus fire department.
State police have said Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, was sitting with her back against a garage door outside the department Sunday and was run over when the fire vehicle left for an emergency call.
University spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said Wednesday the alarm that firefighters responded to was “unfounded.”
The school is reviewing what activated the alarm. Reitz says it wasn’t a malfunction. She says the alarm was triggered automatically, not manually.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
The medical examiner’s office says Pally’s death was the result of blunt trauma to the head and torso and ruled an accident.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.