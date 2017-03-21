ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police report says fraternity brothers at a now-suspended University of Central Florida fraternity were uncomfortable when a pledge-master brandished an unloaded shotgun at blindfolded pledges, but did nothing to intervene.

The draft investigative report by university police released Tuesday says the Alpha Epsilon Pi pledge-master touched the gun’s barrel to a pledge’s neck during a team-building exercise at an apartment after the pledge doubted it was real and called it a “nerf gun.”

Fraternity brothers told police they were surprised the gun was used in the exercise, though at least one pledge said he didn’t feel threatened.

Fraternity national spokesman Jonathan Pierce says the pledge-master is being expelled from the fraternity.

Alpha Epsilon Pi remains suspended as an investigation continues. UCF police were tipped about the incident in February.