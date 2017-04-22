BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn’t find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak next week.
Harmeet Dhillon, who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, says in a letter sent Friday to UC Berkeley’s chief attorney that if Coulter is not allowed to give a speech on campus on April 27 she will file a lawsuit soon after.
Berkeley officials on Tuesday informed the student group that their Coulter event was being cancelled due to security concerns. They offered a May 2 date but Coulter rejected it.
The cancellation comes after a series of violent clashes this year between far-right and far-left protesters on campus and in downtown Berkeley.
Most Read Stories
- Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet' VIEW
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray proposes income tax for city’s ‘high-end’ households WATCH
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.