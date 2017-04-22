BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn’t find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak next week.

Harmeet Dhillon, who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, says in a letter sent Friday to UC Berkeley’s chief attorney that if Coulter is not allowed to give a speech on campus on April 27 she will file a lawsuit soon after.

Berkeley officials on Tuesday informed the student group that their Coulter event was being cancelled due to security concerns. They offered a May 2 date but Coulter rejected it.

The cancellation comes after a series of violent clashes this year between far-right and far-left protesters on campus and in downtown Berkeley.