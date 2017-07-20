SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California, Berkeley officials say conservative commentator Ben Shapiro cannot speak on the campus under conditions proposed by a Republican student group.

Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said Thursday that Berkeley College Republicans requested a room that could accommodate 500 people to hear the former Breitbart editor on Sept. 14.

Mogulof says all the venues large enough to accommodate that many people and free of charge to student organizations were already booked for the only proposed date offered.

The decision came after previous failed efforts to host conservative speakers Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos led to protests.

The Republican student group is suing UC Berkeley over Coulter’s canceled April appearance.

The group’s vice president, Naweed Tahmas, says Berkeley’s inability to find a lecture hall more than two months in advance is laughable.